Denise Chong speaking on THE EVOLUTION OF A WRITER

Wednesday 18 January at 1pm

Almonte Branch Meeting Room

followed by refreshments and ‘The One Book One Community’ book club discussion of

THE ILLEGAL by Lawrence Hill

space is limited – please register in person at the circulation desk, by calling 613.256.1037 or emailing [email protected]

A Lanark County ‘One Book One Community’ event