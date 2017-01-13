Open house for new ADHS students, February 8

Dear students, parent and guardians,

You are invited to an Open House at Almonte District High School on Wednesday, February 8th from 6:00-8:00pm to facilitate the transition from grade 6 to 7 and from grade 8 to 9. Students will have the opportunity to see the variety of learning spaces at ADHS, explore the school and connect with staff.

In addition to the Open House, there will be two information sessions offered: One for new grade 7 parents/guardians at 6:00 and one for new grade 9 parents/guardians at 6:30.

We hope to see you on February 8th!

Sincerely,

Staff at ADHS