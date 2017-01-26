PA Day Camp at Appleton Museum, February 2

The North Lanark Regional Museum (647 River Rd, Appleton) will be holding a PA Day Camp on Thursday, February 2nd.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and children ages 5 to 10 can get creative and share in some holiday cheer! This day camp will be full of valentine-making and heart-pumping fun! The camp will run from 9 am to 4 pm with early drop off available at 8:30 am and late pick up available until 4:30 pm. The cost is $25 per child.

For more information or to register, please call 613-257-8503 or email [email protected]