Pork and Chili Pepper Bowls

by Susan Hanna
This tasty recipe from Canadian Living gets its heat from Thai bird’s-eye peppers, which are tiny but pack a powerful punch. To tone down the heat, reduce the amount of minced pepper you add to the dish and use for a garnish.
Serves 4.
Avoiding Additives and Preservatives
I use Marukan rice vinegar and Cock fish sauce, which are both additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For A Recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 Thai bird’s-eye pepper, halved crosswise
- 1 lb (450 g) lean ground pork
- Pinch salt
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) vegetable oil
- 2 cups (500 ml) green beans, cut in 1/2-inch pieces
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 teaspoons (20 ml) grated fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) unseasoned rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon (5 ml) fish sauce
- ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) packed brown sugar
- 4 eggs (optional)
- ½ cup (125 ml) chopped fresh cilantro (optional)
- 2 green onions, sliced (optional)
Preparation:
- Mince half of the Thai pepper; thinly slice remaining half. Set aside.
- In large nonstick skillet, cook pork and salt over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink, about 8 minutes. Scrape into bowl. Set aside.
- In same pan, heat half of the oil over medium heat; cook green beans, garlic, ginger and minced Thai pepper, stirring occasionally, until green beans are tender- crisp, about 5 minutes. Add pork, vinegar, fish sauce, brown sugar and 2 tbsp (30 ml) water; cook, stirring, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and green onions and remaining Thai pepper. Serves 4.
- To top with a fried egg (before garnishing with cilantro and green onions), wipe pan clean and heat remaining oil over medium heat; cook eggs until whites are set yet yolks are still runny, about 3 minutes.
- Arrange 1 egg over each pork bowl. Sprinkle with cilantro and green onions and remaining Thai pepper.