Pork and Chili Pepper Bowls

by Susan Hanna

This tasty recipe from Canadian Living gets its heat from Thai bird’s-eye peppers, which are tiny but pack a powerful punch. To tone down the heat, reduce the amount of minced pepper you add to the dish and use for a garnish.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I use Marukan rice vinegar and Cock fish sauce, which are both additive-free.

Ingredients:

1 Thai bird’s-eye pepper, halved crosswise

1 lb (450 g) lean ground pork

Pinch salt

2 tablespoons (30 ml) vegetable oil

2 cups (500 ml) green beans, cut in 1/2-inch pieces

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 teaspoons (20 ml) grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon (15 ml) unseasoned rice vinegar

1 teaspoon (5 ml) fish sauce

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) packed brown sugar

4 eggs (optional)

½ cup (125 ml) chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

2 green onions, sliced (optional)

Preparation: