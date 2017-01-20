Puppets Up back in the black

Nick, the Puppets Up mascot is happy to announce that the Puppets Up! International Puppet Festival is once again in the black. “We’re out of the hole!” declares Nick.

Thanks to the generosity of the many wonderful supporters who want the festival to continue, and to the success of our sold-out Christmas fundraiser, “A Mississippi Mills Christmas Carol”, plus the Almonte Crazy Quilt Raffle, we have paid off all our creditors and recovered from our shortfall after last summer’s festival. There is even some seed money in the bank to help us get started with our upcoming Puppets Up! 2017 festival on August 11, 12 & 13. “We certainly don’t want to miss being part of the Canada’s 150th birthday!”, says Nick.

Needless to say, we will still have to apply for grants and find angels and sponsors and put on fundraisers and sell lots of tickets to fund the 2017 festival . But we’ve tightened our belts and streamlined our festival program and all of our amazing volunteers are determined to present one of the best Puppets Up! festivals ever. Mark the dates on your calendar and BE THERE!

Watch for two other upcoming Puppets Up! fundraisers – (1) a raffle for your very own custom-made Noreen Young caricature puppet and (2) a Match Giving Challenge from The Cooperators/Wes Zacharuk Insurance Group Inc.