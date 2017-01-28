Puppets Up Christmas video

by Brent Eades

I’ve been photographing Puppets Up events for a few years now, including last December’s quite amazing Mississippi Mills Christmas Carol.

Later I made a quick video from some of those photos, which I shared with the cast and crew.

It occurred to me when watching this again today: “What an amazing community we live in. All these talented, committed volunteers turn out year after year to entertain us, engage us, and make this a great place to live.”

I don’t know about you, but I can’t imagine a better place to call home. Here’s the video:

Here is the link for readers of the email Millstone, just in case: https://youtu.be/3PlvOnJ5mms