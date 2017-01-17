Ron Caron: Obituary

Caron,

Ronald Gerard

Born in Cornwall, Ontario, on January 4th, 1937, passed away at his home, with his family by his side, on January 14th, 2017. He was the son of the late Léo Caron and Délia Racine. He is predeceased by his brother André, and sister-in-law Barbara. He leaves his loving wife Thérèse (Terry), his two sons Pierre (Nicole), and Mike, two brothers-in-law Roger Bissonnette (Cécile), and Yvon Bissonnette (Rachel), three sisters-in-law Colombe Patenaude (late Florient), Sister Jeannine Bissonnette, Sister Denise Bissonnette. Predeceased by two brothers-in-law Richard Bissonnette (late Donalda), Laurent Bissonnette (Nicole), Sister Rachel Bissonnette, and one nephew Denis Patenaude. He leaves to mourn him many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, especially his fiddling friends. He was a member of two fiddle groups “The Barrhaven Fiddleheads”, and “The Monday Night Fiddlers”. In recognition of many, many years of volunteering to refurbish the Old Almonte Town Hall Auditorium into a first-class theatre, he was honoured by having the auditorium named “The Ron Caron Auditorium”. He was also honoured with a gift of a puppet of himself commissioned by Noreen Young which he called “Little Ronnie” and he would proudly take it to fiddle gigs all over. The gift of the puppet was from the artists’ community of Almonte. He was also volunteering at the MVTM, Puppets Up! and the Noreen Young Bursary. He was honoured by the Ontario Heritage Foundation for his volunteering in getting the Old Post Office clock mechanics to work again. He loved to play with his fiddle groups at retirement homes. People remember him as “the smiling man”. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. At Ron’s request, there will be no visitation. Funeral mass will be on Saturday February 4th, 2017, at 11:30 am at the Holy Name of Mary, Catholic Church, 134 Bridge St. Almonte. There will be a spring burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital/ Fairview Manor Foundation, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum or Puppets Up! We wish to thank Dr Christiane Deschênes and the CCAC for their dedication, attentive care and continuous support.

