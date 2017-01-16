Scott Mitchell: Obituary

MITCHELL

WILLIAM SCOTT

In hospital at Ottawa on Friday, January 13, 2017.

Scott Mitchell

of Almonte, age 53 years.

Father of Caleb & Aidan. Beloved brother of Donna Wilson (Jack), Darlene (Tony) and Marie (Don). Predeceased by his brother, Allan. Loved by several nieces & nephews and a great number of good friends.

A celebration to honour Scott’s life will be held at the Almonte Legion on Saturday, January 28 from 2 to 4 PM. Spring interment with his mother in Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte, Ontario.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc

127 Church Street Almonte, Ontario

For those who may choose to honour Scott with a memorial donation please consider Branch 240, Royal Canadian Legion, Almonte.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com