Scott Mitchell: Obituary

MITCHELL
WILLIAM SCOTT
In hospital at Ottawa on Friday, January 13, 2017.
Scott Mitchell
of Almonte, age 53 years.
Father of Caleb & Aidan. Beloved brother of Donna Wilson (Jack), Darlene (Tony) and Marie (Don). Predeceased by his brother, Allan. Loved by several nieces & nephews and a great number of good friends.
A celebration to honour Scott’s life will be held at the Almonte Legion on Saturday, January 28 from 2 to 4 PM. Spring interment with his mother in Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte, Ontario.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to
C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc
127 Church Street Almonte, Ontario
For those who may choose to honour Scott with a memorial donation please consider Branch 240, Royal Canadian Legion, Almonte.
Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com