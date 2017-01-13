See a Sens game, support AGH/Fairview: January 26

The Almonte General Hospital – Fairview Manor Foundation has got a bus and we’re going going to the Sens game! Come with us!
SENS vs CALGARY – Thursday, January 26
BUS leaves from AGH Parking lot at 5:45 p.m. and returns after the game
Two seating levels:
- Upper 300 Level with bus $40
- Lower 300 level tickets with bus $60
To order to tickets and go on the bus:
www.ottawasenators.com/AGHBUSGAME
Enter promo code: AGHBUSGAME
Go to the game in your own vehicle but buy tickets at our preferred rate:
www.ottawasenators.com/AGHGAME
Enter promo code: AGHGAME
A portion of each ticket sold goes to the AGH-FVM Foundation