See a Sens game, support AGH/Fairview: January 26

The Almonte General Hospital – Fairview Manor Foundation has got a bus and we’re going going to the Sens game! Come with us!

SENS vs CALGARY – Thursday, January 26

BUS leaves from AGH Parking lot at 5:45 p.m. and returns after the game

Two seating levels:

Upper 300 Level with bus $40

Lower 300 level tickets with bus $60

To order to tickets and go on the bus:

www.ottawasenators.com/AGHBUSGAME

Enter promo code: AGHBUSGAME

Go to the game in your own vehicle but buy tickets at our preferred rate:

www.ottawasenators.com/AGHGAME

Enter promo code: AGHGAME

A portion of each ticket sold goes to the AGH-FVM Foundation

It’s a win-win-win!