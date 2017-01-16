See your artwork in MM parks for Canada 150

Reminder – Tomorrow night is the Public Meeting to Launch Mississippi Mills Beautification Committee Canada 150 Public Art Contest

Mississippi Mills Beautification Committee is seeking submissions for a Canada 150 Public Art Contest. Winning entries will be chosen and installed in parks across Mississippi Mills. Five designs will be chosen. Winning entries will receive a contribution of $1000 towards their piece.

Artwork will be installed in Almonte, Appleton, Blakeney, Clayton and Pakenham during the summer of 2017.

This contest is open to artists and artist teams. Artists will be responsible for all aspects of the project from design to installation. Artists do not need to identify themselves as professional however professional artists are welcome to apply.

Interested parties are asked to attend a Public Meeting Tuesday January 17th – 7:00PM at Almonte Old Town Hall.

This project is funded entirely by Beautification Committee fundraising, including proceeds raised through the Nudes of Mississippi Mills Calendar sales & Trash Dance performances.

For more information please contact Tiffany MacLaren Community Economic & Cultural Coordinator at [email protected]