We received this note plus excellent photos from Sherry Galey.

This will be the first winter in five that we will be staying in Almonte instead of going south, so I thought I would get in the spirit of enjoying the frigid weather and beauty of the area in the snowstorm of December 31. And we do all live in an exquisitely beautiful area. My sister and I went out to take a few photographs and were enchanted.

Wishing everybody in Mississippi Mills a happy, healthy and meaningful New Year!