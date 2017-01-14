St. Paul’s seeks admin assistant

Seeking an Administrative Assistant

Part-time Permanent Position

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, located on Clyde Street in Almonte Ontario, is seeking an experienced Administrative Assistant to join our team as an integral part of our church office. This position will suit an individual who is available 10 hours per week over 3 days – Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

This position requires at least an intermediate MS Office Suite skill set as well as previous office experience. In this role, you will be required to complete the following tasks:

Support the priest in all administrative functions

Produce and print bulletins (weekly as well as special occasions)

Post bulletins and other information on our website

Ensure the parish list and calendar are maintained

Collate and print the annual vestry report

Manage hall bookings

Answer enquiries and greet visitors

Other general administrative functions

We are looking for a positive self-starter who takes pride in their work, is able to work independently and to keep the daily operations of our office running smoothly. The successful candidate is able to work alone or as part of a team, exercise tact, maintain confidentiality and be adaptable to change.

St. Paul’s is a welcoming and supportive community. We are looking for a like-minded individual as this person is often St Paul’s first contact and public face of the church.

To submit your résumé forward it no later than Friday February 3rd 2017 to: [email protected]

or mail to:

St Paul’s Anglican Church

70 Clyde Street SS1

Almonte, ON

K0A 1A0

Attn: Admin Assistant Position