Stephen Belliveau: Obituary

BELLIVEAU, Stephen

Peacefully with regret on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the age of 57 years. Beloved husband of Laurie Blackstock of Almonte. Survived by his loving mother Lillian of Ottawa and predeceased by his father Everett. Dear brother of Mark (Marlene) of Windsor, NS. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and relatives at McEvoy-Shields Funeral Home, 1411 Hunt Club Road (at Albion Road) on Saturday, January 28, 2017 after 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of Stephen’s life at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters-Lanark County or please sign an organ donor card in memory of Stephen.