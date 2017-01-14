Update on the MM Internet Survey

A few days ago, the Millstone published this article from the Mississippi Mills Broadband Working Group. At that time, we asked that you fill out a survey about your internet speed.

We have had over 350 response in about 3 days — clearly there is a great deal of interest in this issue.

We have a lot of data on Almonte and that makes sense because of its population. But the rural areas are not as well represented – as shown in the map below by George Yaremchuk.

We need more rural data. This would confirm that rural residents are underserved (we know that is the case but we must document it).

If you are a rural resident, please take the one minute to fill out the 3 question survey.

This effort is for funding as part of the Federal Connect To Innovate program which is targeted at communities just like us; mostly rural and relatively close to a “point of presence” – meaning close to a high-speed internet backbone. The map is close to a perfect description of what CTI is hoping to fund. With your participation, we have an excellent chance of being funded.

Thanks.