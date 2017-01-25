Winter party at Fulton’s this Sunday

0

Shirley & Scott Deugo cordially invite you to a Community Winter Party & Pancake Lunch

Campfire at Fulton’s (Millstone photo)

When

Sunday, January 29, 2017, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

  • Cedar Hill Zion United Church Service: 10:00 – 11:00 am
  • Pancake Lunch & Outdoor Activities: 11:30 am – 3:00 pm

Bring your tobogganing sleds, cross country skis & snowshoes.  Enjoy the warm campfire and plan to stay the day.  Arrive anytime and participate as you wish!

Where

Fulton’s Pancake House & Sugar Bush
399 Sugar Bush Road, Pakenham

All donations to the lunch and outdoor activities will be donated to Cedar Hill Zion United Church.  Any questions, please call Fulton’s @ 613-256-3867

