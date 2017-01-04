Winter traffic jam on Bay Hill, circa 1900

by Brent Eades

The past few weeks have been more wintery than usual, at least compared to the past ten years or so. So I decided to look back at the +700 historic photos of Almonte that Michael Dunn shared with me many years back to see how winter looked here in past decades.

This photo shows two pairs of horse and sleigh by the Reformed Presbyterian Church on the Bay Hill, the one possibly waiting for the other to make its way up the snowy incline.

There is no date on the photo, but given there are power lines visible (the first Almonte hydro plant was established in 1886), but no motor vehicles, I’d guess it was taken sometime between 1890 and 1900, roughly.

The view hasn’t changed much since, really.