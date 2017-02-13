Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 11, 2017

0
  1. The Hon. James Sinclair, once the Liberal minister of fisheries, was Justin Trudeau’s maternal grandfather.
  2. August Comte, a French philosopher born in 1798, is the founder of sociology, coining the term, as well as the doctrine of positivism.
  3. Dustin Hoffman will be 80 years old on his next birthday in August of this year, 2017.
  4. More than 130 years later, bison have just been reintroduced into the Canadian  park system. In Banff National Park.Calgary, Alberta is now the 4
  5. Calgary, Alberta is now the 4th largest Canadian city after Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR