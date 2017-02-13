Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 11, 2017

- The Hon. James Sinclair, once the Liberal minister of fisheries, was Justin Trudeau’s maternal grandfather.
- August Comte, a French philosopher born in 1798, is the founder of sociology, coining the term, as well as the doctrine of positivism.
- Dustin Hoffman will be 80 years old on his next birthday in August of this year, 2017.
- More than 130 years later, bison have just been reintroduced into the Canadian park system. In Banff National Park.Calgary, Alberta is now the 4
- Calgary, Alberta is now the 4th largest Canadian city after Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
