Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 4, 2017

- The West Bank is a landlocked territory in western Asia near the Mediterranean coast, forming the bulk of the Palestinian lands.
- Dick Tracy was originally a plainclothes detective in a Detroit Mirror comic strip begun in 1931 by Chester Gould. It is still running.
- Tuzo Wilson (1908 -1993) – was a Canadian geologist and geophysicist who won worldwide acclaim for his contributions to the theory of plate tectonics.
- Black History Month began in the USA in 1926 when historian Carter Woodson proclaimed the 2nd week of February to be Negro History Week, so chosen because it coincided with the birthday of Abraham Lincoln on February 12th.
- Angkor in Cambodia was the world’s largest pre-industrial city, with an urban sprawl of 1,000 square kilometers. The next largest was the Mayan city of Tikal, in Guatemala.