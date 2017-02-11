Celtfest ‘Funspiel’ draws in curlers

Almonte Celtfest 2017 curling Funspiel successful

Almonte Celtfest hosted its first fundraiser of 2017, a curling Funspiel, on Saturday January 21, 2017 at the Almonte Arena. Fourteen teams vied for two high point prizes. Winners of the two draws were the DuBois Team (Cecil DuBois, skip; Marina Johnston, third; Gretta Bradley, second; Alexandre Audet, lead), and the Perrier Team (Mandy Perrier, skip; Cheryl Morris-Putman, third; Phil Putman; Ruth McBride, lead). Winner of the best dressed players for a Celtic theme, were from the Maloney and the Gavin Donnelly teams.

The day began with a 9 a.m. draw where 8 teams played a 6-end game. The second draw took place at 11 a.m. with 6 teams vying. A chili and bun lunch with assorted sweets for dessert was served over the noon hour, and musicians led by Graham Lindsey were playing Celtic fiddle tunes. The bar was open, and volunteers served up coffee and tea to keep everyone well hydrated. There was a lively hum of conversation and laughter throughout the gathering times, and door prizes helped to create some suspense and added competition for all who attended as players and volunteers. Following lunch, the teams were back out on the ice, each for another 6-end game.

Many thanks go out to the Celtfest Organizing Committee, Cecil DuBois (Drawmaster, and Curling Bonspiel Coordinator), Laurie McCabe for the beautiful Celtic-themed decorations, and all the volunteers who helped cook, bake, and serve in the Kitchen. Special appreciation is also extended to the Almonte Curling Club for allowing use of their facilities, and to the main prize sponsors, including Fulton’s Pancake House and Sugar Bush, Rock N Horse Farm, and Hft Donuts. Gratitude is extended as well to individual friends of Celtfest for the two tickets to the Senator’s Hockey game on March 6th, and a variety of T-shirts for the prize bags.

So much fun was had by all that another Curling Funspiel is in the early planning stages for next year! Watch for details in the fall of 2017, and get your curling buddies to participate in this enjoyable, well organized ‘Spiel, for which net proceeds help to support the much loved Almonte Celtfest.