Chuck Lawrence: Obituary

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father, grandfather and great grandfather on Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Almonte General Hospital,

Charles Virtue Lawrence at the age of 90.

Loving father to his four daughters; Carolyn, Marlene (Tim), Joanie (Otto) and Kristine (Clare). Predeceased by his son, Timothy. He was an awesome and deeply loved grandpa to 12 grandchildren, Sarin (Jon), Rebekah (Lance), Amber, Samuel, Mandy (Brian), Joel (Jennifer), Natasha (Andy), Heidi (Greg), Jonathon (Jill), Dylan, Arlen and Jackson. Big Poppa to 12 great grandchildren, Micah, Daniel, Mishael, Anna, Gracie, William, Isabella, Angus, Jude, Serena, Layla & Aaliyah. Chuck was born September 29, 1926 in Palmerson, Ontario and was the first born to Charles & Pearl Lawrence. Predeceased by his brothers, Ronald (Infant) and Ross Lawrence.

Chuck began his career in law enforcement in the late 1940’s as a proud member of the RCMP. He served the RCMP for 23 years, both in Manitoba and Ontario, finishing his career in the Security branch with the federal government. He truly modeled a stellar work ethic. In his retirement he gave much of his time to tending the grounds and gardens at the Mill of Kintail.

Friends may call at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario. (613) 256-3313

from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM Wednesday, Feb. 15 and where a complete Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 11 AM. Interment, Dauphin, Manitoba.. Thank you to the wonderful, caring & professional staff at the Almonte General Hospital for their exceptional care & support. For those who may choose to honour Chuck with a memorial donation, please consider the Almonte General Hospital, The Mills Corp. or Canadian Bible Society.

