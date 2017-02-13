Elisabeth Hofmann: Obituary

Elisabeth Hofmann (nee Fischer)

June 1, 1923 – February 10, 2017

Elisabeth, affectionately known as Liesl, died peacefully on February 10, 2017 at Fairview Manor Nursing Home in Almonte, Ontario at the age of 93.

Elisabeth is survived by her children, Hank Hofmann (Marian) of Ottawa, Ontario, Lucy Carleton (Neil) of Almonte, Ontario, and Shirley Hofmann (Jean-Maurice Rossel) of Neuchatel, Switzerland; treasured grandchildren Laura (Calvin Straathof), Sarah Jane, Ian (Ashley Nicholson), Lena and Carlo; and recently arrived great-grandchild Claira; as well as nieces and nephews in Canada, the United States and Europe. Friends and relatives are invited to pay respects to Elisabeth at 10:30 AM on February 24 in a celebration of her life at the C. R. Gamble Funeral Home, 127 Church St., Almonte. A reception will follow immediately afterwards. No flowers please, but donations to the Almonte General Hospital-Fairview Manor Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Elisabeth’s family extends a sincere thank you to the staff of Fairview Manor for their outstanding care and support during the 3 years that Elisabeth was a resident there and especially during the last days of her life.

