Enerdu warned of possible charges

Following numerous complaints about late-night construction at the Enerdu site in the heart of Almonte, bylaw officer Jim McBain has issued this warning to Enerdu:

You are not following through with your undertaking to abide by the bylaw. In fact crews are flagrantly working and creating noise during prohibited times. As a result Bylaw Services has no alternative but to take corrective action.

Be advised that should Bylaw Services receive any substantiated complaints after 7 PM on Wedsesday, 1 February 2017 charges will be laid against you and Cavanagh Construction under Part III of the Provincial Offences Act. These charges will require a court attendance and upon conviction I will be requesting a maximum fine on each offence. Charges will be laid for offences occurring on each and every day a substantiated violation occurs. The maximum fine for each conviction is $5,000.

In addition, if violations continue my recommendation to council will be to not approve your noise exemption application.

As a valued community partner I trust you will heed this final notice and adhere to the bylaw.