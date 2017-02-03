Holy Name students get serious about the environment

Today is National Sweater Day.

Holy Name of Mary Catholic School has turned down the heat by 2 degrees today and encouraged staff and students to wear a sweater. The student ECO Team, lead by Erin Fitzpatrick (teacher), held an assembly this morning with a focus on being Stewards of the Earth.

Employees of the Ontario Clean Water Agency also attended the assembly and talked about clean water and the importance of reducing the amount of plastic bottles we use by drinking the clean Almonte water.

Over the past year, students organized a “Water Fountain Committee” to raise funds to purchase one Water Refilling Station. This past week the fountain was installed in the Junior wing. This effort was organized completely by the students, and two staff members (Sara Reid and Regine Boissonneault) supervised their fundraising.

Today, the Ontario Clean Water Agency donated another Water Refilling Station for the primary wing. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Ontario Clean Water Agency and remain committed to educating our students on the importance of taking care of our environment and being Stewards of the Earth.”

Holy Name of Mary achieved Gold certification last year for the Ontario ECO School program and are continuing the efforts to maintain this certification, and focusing on educating students and cleaning up the environment.

Pictured from left to right:

Cory Smith (from the Township of Mississippi Mills), Andy Trader (OCWA), Robert Leblanc (OWCA), Sara Reid (teacher), Regine Boissonneault (teacher), students who organized the “Water Fountain Committee” and Dan Lesser (Principal). Also in attendance but not in the picture was Aimee Hennessy (OWCA).