Jack Neelands: Obituary

Reid,

John (Jack) Neelands

Passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on the 2nd of February 2017 after a short stay at Almonte General Hospital. Beloved and loving husband of Orchid Emily Young. Son of the late Eva and Eugene Reid of Orangeville, Ontario. Predeceased by his only brother James and sister-in-law Joan. Also survived by Mary Gardner from a first marriage. Dear father to Marc (Debbie), Cathy (Dan Borowec), Judy (Ferd Hamre) and Joseph (Leo Scopacasa). Dear stepfather to Geoff (Sandi), David (Diane), Guy (Carol) and Katie (Steve Watzenboeck). Proud grandfather to sixteen wonderful grandchildren and four great grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Almonte Hospital Foundation or Alwood Inc. of Carleton Place, Ontario.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com