JAZZNHOUSE presents THE STEVE BOUDREAU TRIO, Sat Feb. 25

Steve Boudreau is a Canadian jazz pianist with a refined style. He has toured North America with multiple musical productions and has performed as both leader and sideman at various Canadian jazz festivals. He brings celebrated bassist John Geggie and outstanding jazz drummer Michel Delage with him. The trio will perform in the JazzNhouse Series on Feb 25th in a lovely Almonte home, with a beautiful baby grand piano!

Join this group of friends to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary in jazz style… and treat yourself to a fine night of jazz piano, in an all-Canadian mode, including pieces from Oscar Peterson, Kenny Wheeler, Paul Bley, Steve Boudreau, John Geggie and Renee Rosnes!

But please book soon, as only a few seats are left! Use this link to reserve a spot: http://jazzn.ca/almonte.html#20170225. If you wish, bring a platter of goodies to share, and your own beverage (glasses are provided). Enjoy theatre seating in an intimate house concert setting.