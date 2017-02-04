Magnesium in diet matters: Feb. 22 at Granary in CP

The Granary, Bulk & Natural Foods wants you to know “Why is Magnesium So Important”. They will be hosting a free health seminar on Wednesday February 22 at 7:00-8:30 (included Q&A), at the store located at 107 Bridge Street, Carleton Place. This will be a rare occasion to meet Pure Lab founder Cyrus Kuhzarani, an Ottawa-based pharmacist who will be discussing the ways in which magnesium is depleted in the body and how to replenish the body’s stores.

Seating is limited so please reserve yours today. A nominal $5.00 deposit will be required to reserve a seat. A $5.00 credit will then be issued the night of the seminar. Seats can be reserved in store or online at http://shop.granary.ca/seminar-sign-up.

Magnesium is a mineral which plays a role in many of the body’s activities, muscle function, nerve activity and acid-base balance are some of the areas in which Magnesium is crucial. Up to 75% of the population can be magnesium-deficient. Magnesium deficiencies can produce a number of health complaints including chronic pain, migraines, restless leg syndrome, insomnia, constipation, arrhythmia, high blood pressure and more. So what can you do to increase your magnesium levels? Come find out!