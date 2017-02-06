Mark your Calendars “Vallentyne Bake”Tuesday, February 14th!!

On Tuesday, February 14th HFT will be opening its doors from 6 am to 3 pm for our Annual Vallentyne bake to honor two brothers, Gord and Bill Vallentyne, who both passed away with cancer. All proceeds from the Vallentyne Bake will be donated to the Almonte General Hospital in awareness of cancer.

To help make the fundraiser a success HFT welcomes volunteers throughout the night to help with the bake, and day to sell the donuts. It is a special time for all of us to share together.

If interested in volunteering some time please contact HFT at 613- 256-9900. We would love to have you. We are located at 25 Industrial Drive in Almonte