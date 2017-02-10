Metamorphosis: Changing the Way We Look at Amphibians

The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists are excited to announce their February natural history presentation by Peter B. Mills, B.Sc. B.Ed., biologist, writer, and artist/illustrator of a brand-new field guide Metamorphosis: Ontario’s Amphibians at all Stages of Development.

Peter Mills has worked professionally as a naturalist in Algonquin Park over the past nine years and is currently studying at-risk salamanders by using mapping technology to plot locations of different species and how they interact with one another. “Peter will be speaking about a two-year journey he undertook to write and illustrate a unique field guide dedicated to enhancing our knowledge of the critical, developmental first half of the lives of frogs, toads, and salamanders.”

Peter will be bringing copies of his book for sale at the meeting. Please see the event details below and at http://mvfn.ca/living-a-double-life/ If you are interested in more information about the book by Mills, please visit the authors website at http://www.peterbmills.com/metamorphosis.html

Date: Thursday, February 16

Time: 7:30 pm (doors open 7 pm)

Place: Almonte United Church Social Hall, 106 Elgin St., Almonte

Admission is free for MVFN members. There is an admission fee of $5 for non-members. No charge for youth 18 and under. Refreshments are available from before and after the presentation. We always welcome new members.

We hope to see you there!