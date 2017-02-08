Mills Community Support shares the musical wealth, with your help

The Folkus concert series, in its celebration and sharing of music, is a powerful catalyst for community connection – something that is near and dear to Mills Community Support. That’s why MCS is sponsoring the Folkus 2017 series of 4 concerts, which kicked off in January and continues with a concert a month in February, March and April. In doing so, MCS is deliberately sharing their sponsorship benefits back to the community, to thank and honour their staff, volunteers, Facebook supporters, and anyone who is a “good neighbour”.

On February 25th for the Coco Love Alcorn concert, MCS is showing a little “Coco Love” of their own to 2 of the over 100 community volunteers who share their gifts of time and talent through MCS. MCS volunteers do everything from providing medical transportation, delivering Meals on Wheels, or organizing events, to taking time to pay a friendly visit to a senior. The Folkus tickets will help thank some of these wonderful volunteers who help MCS build welcoming communities in North Lanark.

In March, for the concert featuring The Ragged Flowers, Almonte’s own crazy flower children, MCS will be selecting the lucky concert-goers from among their Facebook supporters.

But they’re saving the best for last at the closing concert on April 25th, featuring Scott Merritt.

MCS is asking for help from the community in the form of nominations of a “good neighbour”, with the ticket holders drawn from the community suggestions. As Jeff Mills, Community Development Coordinator at Mills Community Support, puts it:

“We all know someone who is a good neighbour – that special someone in your community who helps a senior or an adult with a disability take out their garbage or shovel their walkway, welcomes newcomers to their neighbourhood, takes someone their favourite pie “just because”, or takes the extra time to make sure a shut-in is well. Those are the people we’d like to thank.”

MCS is inviting the community to send in a “good neighbour” nomination by April 14th, either by dropping in to the MCS office at 67 Industrial Drive in Almonte and filling out a ballot, or emailing info@themills.on.ca. Name, contact information, a description of why they are a good neighbour, and your name should all be included.

Mills Community Support helps build welcoming communities for all, assisting over 1,000 people throughout Lanark County to live independent, safe and healthy lives. MCS provides seniors’ services and programs such as home support, assisted living, and health and wellness programs, provides affordable housing to seniors and families, supports adults with disabilities, and initiates community development projects to build better communities. For more information, go to www.themills.on.ca or call (613) 256-1031.