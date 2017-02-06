MM gets nearly $500K in grants for park and library upgrades

Council recently had confirmation that it will be receiving $208,010 through Intake 2 of the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, and a further $25,985 in funding through the Ontario Tire Stewardship’s 2016 Community Renewal Fund grant program towards the Gemmill Park Campus Project.

Mississippi Mills was also successful in Intake 1 of the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program and received $264,880 funding towards an expansion and renovation of the Pakenham Branch Library. Both the Gemmill Park Campus and Library Expansion projects are to be completed by December 31, 2017.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program provided $88.8 million in funding over two years with $44.4 million available in each of Intakes 1 and 2. The program was directed towards projects that supported improvements to recreational facilities, community and cultural centres and other community infrastructure.

In Intake 1 of the program, the Municipality applied for 50% funding of $529,760 towards an expansion and renovation of the Pakenham Branch Library including barrier-free upgrades to the facility such as the installation of an elevator, barrier free washrooms, door openers, etc.

In Intake 2, the Municipality applied for 1/3 funding or $208,010 towards the installation of a splash pad, skateboard park, barrier-free washroom facility and barrier-free trail to access the amenities within Gemmill Park.

The Ontario Tire Stewardship’s 2016 Community Renewal Fund grant program provides grants of up to $50,000 to help fund building projects that use products made by Ontario Recycled Product Manufacturers using Ontario recycled rubber. Mississippi Mills applied for 50% funding of $51,970 or $25,985 to install rubber matting under its proposed new play structure area in the Gemmill Park Campus project.

“This funding will help the Municipality complete much-needed community infrastructure improvements for the Pakenham Branch Library and Gemmill Park Campus Project that may not have occurred without the grants. It should also be noted that this is the first major investment in Gemmill Park in two decades,” said Mayor McLaughlin.

“This funding will dramatically enhance recreational facilities within Gemmill Park for all residents of Mississippi Mills and greatly improve the functionality of the Pakenham Branch Library,” added Diane Smithson, CAO.

For information please contact Diane Smithson, CAO at 613 256-2064 ext. 225