North Lanark Historical Society dinner and auction — Feb. 24

Join us for the North Lanark Historical Society’s Annual Heritage Dinner and Silent Auction on Friday, February 24th from 6:00 to 9:00pm at the Almonte Legion (100 Bridge St.). This year’s guest speaker will be Brian Gilhuly, who will be presenting “Lumber Barons, Rascally Politicians & Canada’s Railway King”, a history of railway builders in the Ottawa Valley, from 1850 until 1923.

Mr. Gilhuly is the author and cartographer of Tracing the Lines: Eastern Ontario & West Québec Railway History in Maps. A native of Perth and an Arnprior resident since 1993, he is an enthusiastic student of Ottawa Valley history who enjoys sharing his discoveries. He is a member of the Ottawa Railway History Circle and a volunteer at the Arnprior & McNab/Braeside Archives. He is also Chair of the Arnprior & District Museum Board.

The Heritage Dinner and Silent Auction is the Historical Society’s largest annual fundraiser. All proceeds to go the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton and the collection, preservation and celebration of the history of Mississippi Mills and area. Tickets for the Annual Heritage Dinner are $30/person and are available for purchase at the Museum or at Baker Bob’s in Almonte.

For more information about donating to the Silent Auction or the Annual Heritage Dinner, please call the Museum at 613-257-8503, email [email protected] , or visit www.northlanarkregionalmuseum.com.