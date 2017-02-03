Register for MVFN Young Naturalist sessions

Registration still open for Winter/Spring Sessions of the MVFN Young Naturalists

These Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists Young Naturalist sessions are held at the beautiful Mill of Kintail Conservation Area once a month, and are open to children age 6 – 11. The nature-themed sessions include inside learning, exploring nature outside, and a craft.

The dates and topics for the five sessions are:

Feb 4th: Snowshoeing While We Learn about How Insects Survive Winter. (snowshoes will be provided)

March 4th: Solar and Wind Power

April 1st: Water

May 6th: Flowers

June 3rd: We will conduct our own mini Bio Blitz!

There is still time to register, but space is limited. If you would like to register a child in these sessions, please let me know as soon as possible through email to mvfnyoungnaturalists@gmail.com and indicate which time slot you prefer, i.e. 9 am -10:45 am or 11 am- 12:45 pm. I will send you a registration form and waiver.

The total cost, which covers all 5 sessions, is $75. There is financial assistance available if needed. Please contact Ron Williamson for information on this at: ronwilliamson12@gmail.com

​​​​Payment and registration forms will be collected at the first session on Feb 4th. If you cannot attend the first session, please send payment and forms in advance to secure your registration.

For further information, please contact me or visit our YN page at:

http://mvfn.ca/youngnaturalists/

We are looking forward to seeing many familiar and new faces!

Patty McLaughlin

mvfnyoungnaturalists@gmail.com