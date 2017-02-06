Roger Gonneau: Obituary

GONNEAU, Roger Eric

May 12th, 1948 – February 3rd, 2017

Due to health complications Roger died peacefully in Almonte on February 3rd, 2017 at the age of 68. Roger is survived by his loving family, daughter Wendy, sons Scott (Natalie) and Joe (Julie). He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Brayden, Ross and Brady whom he loved dearly. Predeceased by his parents Eric and Anne Gonneau, survived by his brother Dennis (Marilyn) and very dear friend Kim. Roger was born in Collingwood in 1948; he began his career in telecommunications with Northern Electric in 1967 and moved on to Bell Canada from which he retired in 2000. Roger was fortunate and thankful to be the recipient of a double lung transplant in 2013 after developing Pulmonary Fibrosis. It allowed him time to pass on his lifelong lessons and watch his family grow. In his retirement years, Roger enjoyed his love for fast motorcycles, classic cars and morning coffee with the local boys. A celebration of life will be held between 1 and 4 pm on Sunday, February 12th, 2017 at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall on 500 Almonte Street, Almonte, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Trillium Gift of Life Network 416-363-4001, www.canadahelps.org are welcome.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com