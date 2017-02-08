SCAM: Don’t reply to Millstone ‘dementia caregiver’ ad

We recently posted an ad from a person looking for a caregiver for his “mother in law suffering dementia.”

It seemed legitimate, like ads we’ve posted before.

A day later we realized something was ‘off’ about the ad, once we saw it receive an unlikely number of Facebook ‘likes’. We deleted the ad then.

We’ve since heard from a reader who replied to the ad and learned that it was an attempt to solicit personal data to qualify for a fake job, from a family supposedly moving to this area soon.

This personal data, had it been provided, could have led to financial loss.

We’re sorry this slipped through the cracks. We’ll be extra-diligent in future.