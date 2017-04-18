ADHS presents ‘Celebrate Diversity’, May 4

Thursday 4th May, Doors Open 6.30pm, Almonte and District High School, 126 Martin Street North, Almonte

Contributions for The Food Bank are welcomed

ADHS is thrilled to welcome Sheema Khan as guest speaker at an evening celebrating diversity and is inviting the local community to attend.

Sheema Khan lives and works in Ottawa. She encompasses a wide variety of roles within her life as a woman, a mother, a Muslim, a scientist, an author, a liberal and a hockey fan to name a few! Her recent Tedx talk “Write your own story” encourages everyone to think about how the world is presented and to ensure that our own story matches who we really are rather than what we are told we should be. For the last 15 years she has written a monthly opinion piece in the Globe and Mail about current Muslim / Canadian / world issues as she sees them, some of which have been collected into her acclaimed book “Of Hockey and Hijab”. She is donating her fee to Live Differently, a charity chosen by the Student Council.

There will be student musicians performing, and displays will include People First of Canada, Open Doors For Lanark Children and Youth, ADHS All Inclusive Club and ADHS Native Art Students. Locally produced food/drinks will be provided by Equator Coffee, Healthy Food Technology (HFT), Hummingbird Chocolate and Jessica’s Syrian Food.

Celebrate Diversity! is an exciting opportunity to explore different perspectives of the world and each other and in doing so, perhaps find common ground.

For more information contact ADHS: 613 256 1470