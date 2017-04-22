‘Algonquin Quest’ author at Mill Street Books, April 29

Mill Street Books has graciously accepted my offer to roam about their store on Authors for Indies Day – Saturday, April 29, 2017. This annual event is held at independent bookstores (indies) all across Canada. On this day, Canadian authors volunteer as guest booksellers to raise awareness of how important indies are to our communities, our reading lives, and our cultural well-being.

My name is Rick Revelle and I am from Glenburnie Ontario. I have written The Algonquin Quest Series – I Am Algonquin (2013), Algonquin Spring (2015) and Algonquin Sunset (June 2017). The books are Young Adult, but a good majority of my readers are adults. I write about an Algonquin family unit that survives the harsh realities of life in the 1300’s in what is now known as Eastern Ontario and surrounding area. You are introduced to their culture, hunting and survival techniques, plus the unique warfare that is indicative of the era. Native languages of that time are sprinkled throughout the stories

Now if this was the 1300’s I would have put my canoe in at the Gananoque River and paddled the old warrior trail up to Almonte. But my wife has requested we drive that day.

So if you have a craving to talk about the 1300’s and all the common places that you will recognize in my novels please drop by. However if canoeing is your forte I would love to talk about any experiences you have had and maybe I could discover some new routes to paddle this summer.

As an author I take each meeting of a new person as a learning opportunity. I look forward to many of these encounters on Saturday April 29th from 2 PM – 4 PM. For further information, please contact Mill Street Books at 613-256-9090.