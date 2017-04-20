Almonte Lawn Bowling Club begins a new season

Skip from the Almonte Lawn Bowling Club advises the new lawn bowling season is just a few weeks away. The club members are preparing the bowling green, completing some club house upgrades and getting ready to open for the season. This year begins with a fundraising yard sale on the 6 May, the start of regular lawn bowling on the 8 May and an Open House on the 20 May.

New members are most welcome and certainly do not have to wait until the Open House if they wish to come, observe and experience the enjoyment of this healthy and relaxing sport. It is a great way to meet new friends and enjoy the fresh air.

On Tuesday 18 April two members of the club attended a meeting in the Galetta Club to discuss preparations for the upcoming Ontario Senior Women’s Triples tournament. This year the club will co-host the tournament with Galetta on the 1 & 2 August. The two-day event will see teams from the 16 Ontario districts compete for the championship.

