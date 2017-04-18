Almonte Soccer looking for volunteers

Soccer in Almonte 2017

The Almonte Soccer Club (ASC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. ASC was founded in 1967, the year of Canada’s Centennial. The Club is a vibrant part of the Town’s sports and social life. For the past few years, there have been over 500 players ranging in age from 4 to 74. This year’s registration is now open for recreational teams of all ages (U4 to O50). Late registration fees, which normally start on April 14, are being waived for players 18 and under.

Please go to http://almontesoccer.com/register/ in order to sign up.

Volunteer

Are you a high school student (or do you know one) who enjoys both soccer and helping out youngsters in our community? If you answered yes, then maybe you would like to help coach Soccer School in Almonte. The Soccer School program is for children aged 4, 5 and 6 and is an introduction to soccer. This year the program will be held from 6-7 pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from May 23 to July 27 at the Civitan Club in Almonte. There are typically about 15 teams and we are always looking for high school students to assist with coaching duties. Note that you can obtain about 30 volunteer hours for helping out this summer.

If you are interested, or have further questions, please contact Mark at mark@almontesoccer.com.