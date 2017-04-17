Antoon Bass — obituary

Baas,

Antonius Theodorus “Antoon”

​Passed away peacefully with family at his side on April 16, 2017 at the age of 84; in the Almonte General Hospital.

Antoon,

Born in Holland and immigrated to Canada in May of 1959.

Dear husband to Maria (nee Meijer) for 57 years. Proud father and cherished Opa to Annette (Pierre), and Bart (Fran), Brian, Eric Carolyn and C.J. (Valerie), the late Alysha, Kyler, Ethan and Geraldine (Tom), Dylan, Kayleigh and Marianne (Len), Amber, Matthew, and also their father John.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

.on Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral Mass to be held in the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Parish (134 Bridge St., Almonte, ON.) on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11am. Reception to follow at Orchard View by the Mississippi. (219 Paterson St., Almonte, ON.)

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com