“At Home in Tay Valley”, April 23

The North Lanark Historical Society is continuing its spring Speaker Series with a book talk and signing by Kay Rogers, co-author and editor of At Home in Tay Valley, at the North Lanark Regional Museum on Sunday, April 23 at 2 PM. Celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Perth Military Settlement and Canada 150 by taking a closer look at local history. Dozens of writers, artists and photographers worked under the editorship of Kay Rogers to compile At Home in Tay Valley, which is filled with the voices, anecdotes, and stories of those who have called Tay Valley home.

At Home in Tay Valley was nominated for the Ontario Historical Society’s Fred Landon Award for Local History. The proceeds from the sale of the book are being directed to an annual bursary of $1000 for a student graduating from either the Perth and District Collegiate Institute or the St. John Catholic High School who has been accepted into an apprenticeship, college or university program and who has demonstrated a keen interest in history. Copies of At Home in Tay Valley will be available for sale and signing.

For more information, please call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com. Admission is by donation and refreshments will be provided.

647 River Rd, Appleton.