Attention All Tennis Enthusiasts!

Spring is creeping up and we are anxious to beginanother great season on our courts! To learn more about our club programs, events & lessons we invite you to join us at our ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING to be held THURSDAY, APRIL 20TH at 6:30 pm at the ALMONTE PUBLIC LIBRARY meeting room.

Meet the executive, hear about our 2017 summer plans & enjoy refreshments following – all members are encouraged to attend to ensure their say in what happens at our courts this summer. Not a member? Come anyway – we would love to hear your ideas and input!

Agenda Items: Court improvements – 2017 fees – Programs – Social Events – Interclub activities – suggestions/ideas for new events – pickleball proposal – opportunities to play for FREE ALL SEASON!