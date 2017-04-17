Bert Rich — obituary

RICH

NORBERT MAGNUS (Bert)

August 25, 1936—April 16, 2017

Husband, father, grandfather – survived by wife Jackie; sons Jordan and Gregor; grandchildren, Jordan-Anne and Sierra, Alexa and Lucas. Geography and Spec Ed teacher, Ottawa board of Education 1971=1995. ESL teacher, Korea, 2001-2002. World traveller -every continent and ocean. Craftsman – stained glass, woodworking, gardening. Sports enthusiast.

Funeral arrangements and internment in Formosa, Ontario.

In memory donations, Almonte General Hospital.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario.

(613)256-3313

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com