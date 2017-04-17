Bert Rich — obituary

RICH
NORBERT MAGNUS (Bert)
August 25, 1936—April 16, 2017
Husband, father, grandfather – survived by wife Jackie; sons Jordan and Gregor; grandchildren, Jordan-Anne and Sierra, Alexa and Lucas. Geography and Spec Ed teacher, Ottawa board of Education 1971=1995. ESL teacher, Korea, 2001-2002. World traveller -every continent and ocean. Craftsman – stained glass, woodworking, gardening. Sports enthusiast.
Funeral arrangements and internment in Formosa, Ontario.
In memory donations, Almonte General Hospital.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.
127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario.
(613)256-3313
Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com