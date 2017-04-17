Bev Smithson — obituary

SMITHSON

BEVERLEY

Unexpectedly, with her family at her side in the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Beverley “Bev” Smithson

of Almonte, age 66 years.

Dearly loved daughter of the late Jack “JC” Smithson and his wife the late Rachel Gilmour. Especially loved and remembered by her brother Robert “Bob” (Margaret) and her nephew Bradley (Marielle) and her nieces, Breanne & Jaclyn. Great grand aunt of Charleigh. Also survived by her uncle Wayne (Doreen) Gilmour.

Friends may call at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313

to share memories on Wednesday, April 19 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM and where a complete Service including committal will be held in the Gamble Chapel on Thursday, April 20 at 11 AM. Cremation to follow.

For those who may choose to remember Bev. With a memorial donation, please consider the new X-ray equipment for the Almonte General Hospital.

