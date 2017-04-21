Big plant and garden sale, May 13

Hoe, hoe, hoe, happy gardening

It’s time to stock up on herb, vegetable and flower plant seedlings home-grown by gardeners from your local gardening club. The Almonte & District Horticultural Society highly-anticipated annual plant sale will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 9 A.M. to noon in the parking lot of the Almonte Public Library. At the sale you will find a variety of seedlings, gently used books, tools and maple buckets along with other useful and whimsical garden items.

Special planters with pansies and pussy willows will be available for children to purchase for Mom for Mother’s Day. From the beginner to the seasoned gardener, there is something for everyone.

For the beginner, you will know that you are buying plants that grow well in our area and helpful hints on planting and maintaining them throughout the growing season. Have a question on dealing with existing or new plants, there are a number of experienced and Master Gardeners in our Club who will be in attendance to assist you and guide you on your way.

You have seen the work done by our local Society every time you pass by the gardens behind the Almonte Library, the Cenotaph, Veterans’ Walkway, Peace Park (at the split between Bridge and Perth Streets) and the planters on the sidewalks on Mill Street and at the Almonte Legion.

Every year, a number of volunteers from the club plant and maintain these gardens and planters for your viewing pleasure. The plant sale offers you the opportunity to purchase locally grown seedlings that members have taken the time to start from their own garden stock so you can be assured they should be successful in your own garden.

Again this year, volunteers will also be starting seedlings and then planting with the Kindergarten children and students from Grades 3 and 5 at Naismith Memorial Public School. This is a great opportunity to teach the young from an early age the benefits of growing their own vegetables and flowers. The plants are maintained throughout the summer by volunteers with some of the bounty going to our local Food Bank and, when the children return to school in September, the kindergarten class have the opportunity to feast on vegetables grown by them.

If you have ever wondered about whether or not to join the Society, the plant sale offers you a good opportunity to talk with members to better understand the benefits and rewards. The cost is only $10 for the year and registration will be available at the sale. (P.S. – this is also a good time for existing members to renew their membership if they have not already done so.)

So why not come by to say thank you to the members of your local Horticultural Society by paying them a visit at the annual Plant Sale. Every purchase helps your local Club to continue the work they do in our community. Don’t forget, Saturday, May 13, 9 A.M. to noon in the Library parking lot. Please note that you are welcome to view the stock earlier but there will be no sales before 9 A.M.

Article prepared by Janet Horton, A&DHS