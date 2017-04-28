Blair Paul spring workshop, May 13-14

If you would enjoy a relaxing, educational, and fun filled weekend learning to paint, then this is for you!

I will be offering my first 2 day, acrylic, landscape painting workshop of 2017 at the beautiful Mill of Kintail Gatehouse in Mississippi Mills, ON , May 13-14th.

The theme of the workshop is “Painting the Waters of Spring”, and is suitable for painters at the beginner, or more experienced level. I have been

a professional artist and teacher for over four decades, so am confident that I can help you pursue your personal creative endeavours!

There are only 8 seats available for the workshop, so please register soon as it is already 50% full. To register, you can email me at ttbpaul4@hotmail.com, and I can answer further questions you may have at that time. Thanks, and I look forward to painting with you!