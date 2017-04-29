Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations

The Chamber of Commerce was established in 2007 by a group of like-minded entrepreneurs who wanted to contribute to the economy of Mississippi Mills.

Over the years it has had much strength in building relationships with businesses with the main focus on networking. We are excited to open the doors of the Chamber of Commerce once again and would enjoy having new members for the board! We want to work alongside businesses by continuing with our famous mixers, but also through new concepts to encapsulate the diverse business we have — from the home-based business to the large storefronts.

We are looking for people who also have a desire to see Mississippi Mills businesses grow and thrive. If you are interested please fill out a nomination form!

Deadline for nominations has been extended until May 10.