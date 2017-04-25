Euchre at The Schoolhouse, May 6

Euchre Night at The Schoolhouse Friday May 6th 7:30pm.

Come enjoy a friendly game of euchre at the historic Cedar Hill Schoolhouse, 270 Cedar Hill Road. Cost is only $5 per person which includes prizes and a delicious light lunch. Hosted by the Friends of Cedar Hill Schoolhouse, all proceeds for the evening contribute to the preservation of this historic community building built in 1874.

For info call Ria at 613 256-2014.

Also: MARK YOUR CALENDAR! Our very popular Strawberry Social at the Schoolhouse returns Sunday, July 2nd. Strawberries, real whipped cream, homemade cake, and a special flower sale!