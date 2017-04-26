‘Fiddler’s Friends’ at Old Town Hall, May 7

Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 12:30 to 4 pm at Almonte Old Town Hall the space will be ringing with strains of traditional music presented by a very talented group of young Ottawa Valley recipients of the Danny O’Connell Memorial Award.

Initiated by the O’Connell family and administered by the Community Foundation of Ottawa, the fund honours a young Valley or Celtic fiddler annually from monies generated by donations managed by the Foundation (information at www.cfo-fco.ca). Candidates are put forth by the Renfrew County Fiddlers, The Irish Society of the National Capital Region, and The Ottawa Traditional Fiddling and Folk Art Society from their current field of entertainers.

The array of talent schedule for the showcase includes special guest guitarist Ernie Fraser, local dynamo Cindy Thompson Strathearn, The Barley Shakers and Monday Night Fiddlers as well as award recipients Marley & Michaela Mullan, Ethan Walls, Beatrice Herwig, Joe Gervais, Kyle Burghout, Tessa Bangs, Ellen Daley, and Brendan Cybulski.

The Fiddler’s Friends Matt Pepin, Terri-Lynn Mahusky, and Kyle Felhaver, and Alexis MacIsaac supported by piano accompanists John Mitchell and Callum MacKenzie add a sampling of the influences predominant in Valley traditional music.

If you want an entertaining afternoon of great music of professional quality and amateur enthusiasm, reserve a ticket ($15) to Fiddler’s Friends 2017 by calling Mill Street Books at 613-256-9090 and get to Almonte Old Town Hall by 12:30 on May 7, 2017. Tickets also available from Couples Corner and at the door. Information at 613-256-3786