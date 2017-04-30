Garry McDaniel — obituary

Garry Frederick McDaniel

April 7, 1938 – April 28, 2017

Peacefully surrounded by the love of his family at Fairview Manor in Almonte, Ont.

Garry is predeceased by his parents Gordon McDaniel and Marjorie Vallee of Carleton Place, Ont. Dearly loved father of Wendy Powell (Gordie) and Anne McDaniel of Almonte. Predeceased by his sons Terry (Betty Murray) and Garry Jr. Loved and good friend to their mother Gwen McDaniel (O’Connell) and loved son in law of Margaret O’Connell. Garry will be missed by his children Debbie (Sudbury), Diane (Kingston) and Tim (Toronto) and the O’Connell family.

Best Poppa in the world to Chelsea Powell, Ryan Dalgity and his Mom Christine; food fights and pies in the face won’t be as much fun without you, but the tradition will continue!

Garry was the eldest of 11 children. Cherished and respected brother to Gail Paul (Archie), Marlene Young (Roy), Shirley Dye (Jim), Gerald McDaniel, Patricia Checcin, and Johnny McDaniel. He is predeceased by his brothers, Michael, Wayne and Brian (Wanda), and his sister Janice Rawding (Earl). Fun and adored “Uncky” to his numerous nieces and nephews.

Garry was happiest in his backyard surrounded by family and friends. Please join us on Saturday, May 13th from 1 – 2:30pm at his home, 161 Ottawa St. Almonte, to celebrate his life as would make him happy, with a BBQ, laughter, and good cheer. Service to commence at 2:30pm. Interment to be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carleton Place, Ont.

For those who wish to make a donation in Garry’s memory please consider Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor Foundation or Mills Community Support in Almonte.

