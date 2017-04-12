Gay Cook’s Cheese Hamburgers with Sliced Onion and Tomatoes  

by Gay Cook

makes 4 burgers

With the warm weather just around the corner, now is the time to think about the barbecue which includes hamburgers topped with tomatoes, onion slices and dill pickles along with family and friend.

To enjoy a tasty hamburger, purchase chuck (shoulder) beef with about 10 to 11% fat, which is needed to have moisture in the patties when they are cooked.

1 lb (450g) semi-lean ground beef

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp (15 ml) vegetable oil for brushing

4 slices medium cheddar or Swiss cheese

4 leaf lettuce leaves or more if needed

4 hamburger rolls, split

Butter or mayonnaise for spreading

2 or 3 dill pickles, sliced lengthwise

1 or 2 fresh tomatoes, sliced thinly

1 red onion, thinly sliced

Yellow or Dijon mustard

1. Lightly sprinkle and massage salt and pepper into the meat; divide meat into 4 even balls or if you want larger patties and press into 3 equal balls. Lightly brush oil on top and bottom of each pattie. If using a barbecue set heat to medium or heat frying pan on medium heat.

2. To barbecue, place patties on grill to cook about 4 1/2 to 5 minutes flipping only once. Lightly press the patty with your finger to check if juice is clear. If still pink, barbecue another minute. Place cheese on meat leaving about 1/2 minute at the end of the cooking. When cheese starts to melt, place patties on a platter. Meanwhile place bun halves on barbecue grill or an oven grill to toast buns just until golden. Immediately brush on butter or mayonnaise and top with lettuce leaves.

3. To serve, place cooked pattie on each half bun with a lettuce leaf, top with one or two dill pickle slices, tomato slices and 2 or 3 onion slices and several dollops of mustard. Add bun top and serve.